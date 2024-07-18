In Rare Move, BJP-Ruled Madhya Pradesh Follows Opposition States On CBI Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been a bone of contention not only between the political parties but also between the Central government and the states. Many opposition-ruled states have withdrawn consent for the CBI probe in their jurisdiction. Now, the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has joined the list.

The Mohan Yadav government today said that the CBI will now require written consent from the state to initiate any inquiry in its jurisdiction. The state government published a notification in this regard on Tuesday which came into effect retrospectively from July 1.

Specifically, the CBI now requires written permission from the Madhya Pradesh administration to investigate private individuals, government officials, or any entities within the state. As per Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the CBI must obtain consent from the state government before conducting investigations within its jurisdiction.

Before Madhya Pradesh, states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, and Telangana had issued similar notifications barring the CBI from launching a probe without permission. Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray had also joined the list but the decision was reversed by the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government.

A Parliamentary panel recommended enacting a law allowing the CBI to investigate cases without state 'interference.' Simultaneously, the panel emphasized the need for safeguards to ensure the CBI's objectivity and impartiality, preventing states from alleging discrimination.