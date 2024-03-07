NewsIndia
In Srinagar, PM Modi Says Will Continue Efforts To Win Hearts of Kashmiris

PM Modi also launched 53 projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore ahead of his address and distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in J&K

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Hundreds of people thronged the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the rally to hear PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the valley since the abrogation of article 370. PM Modi said that the "feeling of coming to the heaven on earth is beyond words." He also called Srinagar "the new hub of India's tourism industry."

"Whenever I came here after 2014, I have always said that I am making all these efforts, to win your hearts and I am seeing that I have been able to win your hearts. I will keep trying hard. This is Modi's guarantee," PM said while addressing the crowd. Ahead of his address, PM Modi announced a slew of projects related to tourism and agriculture. 

PM Modi also launched 53 projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore ahead of his address and distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in J&K. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs.

Welcoming their leader, BJP workers draped in party flags were seen chanting 'Baar Baar Modi Sarkar'. People expecting PM Modi to announce a development package for the valley were seen heading to the venue early in the morning.

This is PM Modi's second visit to the Jammu and Kashmir in more than two weeks. In February 20, PM Modi during his visit addressed rally in Jammu.

The visit comes at a time when regional parties like Farooq Abdullah's National Conference and Peoples' Democratic Party led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have been pressing for holding simultaneous polls in the Union Territory

