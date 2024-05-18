In UP, PM Modi Says 'SP-Cong Wale Ram Mandir Par Bulldozer Chalwa Denge', Congress Knocks EC Door

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Friday that if elected, the Congress and the SP would run a bulldozer over the Ram temple, and he urged them to learn from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about where bulldozers should be used instead. The prime minister held public meetings in Barabanki, Fatehpur, and Hamirpur. He attacked the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over the Ayodhya temple.

"On the day of Ram Navami, a senior SP leader declared that the Ram temple is useless. "At the same time, the Congress is planning to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram temple," he claimed. "If the SP and the Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple," he claimed, urging them to seek "tuition" from Adityanath on where bulldozers should be deployed.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, PM Narendra Modi says, "...If SP and Congress come to power, Ram Lalla will be in a tent again and they will run a bulldozer on Ram temple. They should take tuition from Yogi ji, where to run a bulldozer… pic.twitter.com/rfhqN0XiXc — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

The Congress strongly opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the party will "bulloze the Ram temple" if elected. They accuse Modi of inciting people and demand that the Election Commission take action against him.



The Adityanath government has been accused of using bulldozers to illegally raze alleged criminals' property, with the opposition claiming that the victims are mostly Muslims. He insisted that "nothing is bigger than the vote bank" for the opposition's allies.

"The SP and Congress have succumbed to appeasement." And when Modi tells the truth to the country, they claim he is causing a Hindu-Muslim divide. "The vote bank that these people seek has begun to understand the truth," he stated.



"Our mothers and sisters are happy with the law on triple talaq and are continuously blessing the BJP," he stated. He slammed the opposition's "attempts" to include Muslims in the quota. In Hamirpur, the prime minister reiterated his claim that the opposition intended to distribute people's wealth to members of the Muslim community.

Congress Knocks EC's Door Over PM's 'Bulldozer' Remark

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, claimed that the BJP uses the bulldozer. "The BJP uses the bulldozer. We have never used a bulldozer on anyone to date. The Election Commission should take action against Modi ji and the BJP for making such statements about the temple of God, which is currently being built by the trust. By saying such things, they incite public outrage. "They are inciting the public."The Prime Minister himself is making provocative speeches; action should be taken against him. We would not have paid attention if a small leader had done this, but the Prime Minister is speaking in such language," Kharge said in X post.

In response, the Congress president stated that Modi is inciting people by saying impossible things such as "we cannot do such things". "The people of the country understand that this will never happen. Everything will be protected once our government is established. "This is what our constitution says, and we will only work under it," he stated.



Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram stated that the party's manifesto promises to "put an end to the weaponization of laws, arbitrary searches, seizures and attachments, arbitrary and indiscriminate arrests, third-degree methods, prolonged custody, custodial deaths, and bulldozer justice." "That is a complete answer to the outrageous and false charge that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will take bulldozers to the Ram Temple," he wrote in the X Post.



"Bulldozer justice may be the signature tune of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, but it is anathema to the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc," the former union minister added.