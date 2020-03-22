In view of coronavirus COVID-19 scare, Centre shuts trains, metros, interstate buses till March 31

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus positive cases is on the rise the Centre is taking all steps necessary to curb the spread of the virus outbreak. On Sunday (March 22, 2020) the government announced closing down of all passenger trains, metros rails and inter-state transport buses till March 31.

The decision was taken after a meeting held with the Chief Secretaries of all states by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In a statement issued after the meeting said: "In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID-19, it was agreed that there is urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including inter-state transport buses, till March 31.

It was decided that all train services will be "suspended till March 31, including the suburban rail services". However, goods trains are exempted from this suspension.

Also, it was decided that all metro rail services across India has been suspended till March 31.

"State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID 19 cases," it says.

The inter state passenger transport will also to be suspended till March 31.

On Sunday, the number of people confirmed with coronavirus in India has jumped to 341 with 26 new cases reported from across the country while the number of deaths it at seven.