Amid call for farmers' protest, DMRC to regulate Delhi Metro services on Thursday; check timings and route details

In view of a planned protest march by farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre, Delhi metro services to several areas of the national capital have been changed and will remain suspended till 2 pm on Thursday. A call for Kisan Rally in Delhi was made.

In a late evening statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said no metro services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre during this period. The metro services will also be suspended between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations.

"Line-1: Regular services from Rithala to Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda sections. No services will be available between Dilshad Garden to Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section of this line during this period," read the circular.

"Line-2: Regular services from Samaypur Badli to Sultanpur & Guru Dronacharya to HUDA City Centre sections. No services will be available between Sultanpur to Guru Dronacharya section of this line during this period," it added.

"Line-3/4: Regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Anand Vihar/New Ashok Nagar & Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City sections. No services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre sections of this line during this period," added the circular.

"Line-5: Regular services from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Tikri Kalan section. No services will be available from Tikri Kalan to Brig. Hoshiar Singh section of this line during this period. Line-6: Regular services from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur Border and Mewala Maharajpur to Raja Nahar Singh sections. No services from Badarpur Border to Mewala Maharajpur section of this line during this period," it also read.

It added that regular services will remain available in the entire section of Line-7, Line-9, Airport and Rapid Metro Lines during this period.

Meanwhile, in order to maintain law and order in New Delhi on November 26-27, the exit gates of the following metro stations may be closed at a short notice on receiving communication from Delhi Police. The stations are--Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, BK Road, RK Ashram Marg, Supreme Court, Khan Market, and Shivaji Stadium (Airport Line).

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the contentious laws on November 26 and 27. The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Various farmer organisations have requested permission for protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. We have conveyed to them in writing and through various media also that the protest is not permitted in view of the latest DDMA guidelines," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.

The farmers will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the city as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march call. Taking to Twitter, the city police said requests have been rejected for any such gathering in the city.

"REGARDING FARMER ORGANIZATIONS MARCH TO DELHI ON 26&27 NOVEMBER. All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding the protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted.

"Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law," it said.

"When the condition is good, they can seek due permission and exercise their right to protest in Delhi. For now, they are requested to cooperate with Delhi Police and not indulge in any kind of protest. If despite our appeal they turn up to Delhi, the required legal action will be taken against them," Singhal said.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said, "The main focus of our will be on Ghazipur border, Chilla border and DND. Heavy deployment of police personnel is already there and the checking will take place round the clock. The paramilitary force is also placed. Police will also check the other small borders of the district."

The protest has the support of over 500 farmer organisations. Police said all border pickets have been made active. "We have deployed heavy force at the bordering areas of the district. Eight companies of paramilitary will be assisting police at the borders," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

A seven-member committee has also been formed to coordinate the operations of the Morcha. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding that the laws be repealed.