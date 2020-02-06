All normal, e-visas from China no longer valid due to Coronavirus outbreak: India

All existing electronic and normal visas are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China, in the wake of the Coronavirus, asserted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. China, the epicentre of the Coronavirus has till Thursday witnessed a death toll of 563 and a total of 28,018 confirmed cases. Coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, has since then spread to various cities around the world.

Addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also added that those who have compelling reasons to visit India, they can contact the Indian Embassy or the nearest consulates to apply for the visa. The visa restrictions are applicable only to the Chinese mainland, added the MEA Spokesperson.

"All existing e-visas from China are no longer valid. Similarly, normal visas that have been issued are also no more valid. Those who have compelling reasons to visit India, they can contact our Embassy or the nearest consulates to apply for a visa," said Kumar.

He said that India successfully carried out an evacuation of 640 Indian nationals and seven Maldives nationals on two flights with the support of the Chinese government. "As you are aware, the matter is reviewed on a regular basis at a high level. Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with other Ministries and institutions of government undertook comprehensive and precipitous steps following nCoronavirus outbreak in China. We have successfully carried out the evacuation of 640 Indian nationals and 7 nationals of the Maldives on two flights. These Indian nationals belong to Wuhan and nearby areas and who did not show any symptoms of illness. It was a complex operation and we thank the Government of China for their support and facilitation during this exercise," said Kumar.

The MEA Spokesperson also asserted that the government has issued regular advisories on this issue, adding that Indian nationals have been advised to refrain from travelling to China and those travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return. He added, "If required we are willing to extend all possible help to China."

He also said, "I am not aware of any restriction imposed by the government on the operation of any commercial flight between India and China. Airlines are free to make the decision based on their own assessment on the ground."

Speaking on the video of Pakistani students in China asking for help from India, he said, "We have not received any request regarding it from Pakistan Government. But, if such a situation arises and we have resources then we will consider it.

On the visit of foreign dignitaries to India, he said that Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is on tour from February 13-16 and President Ram Nath Kovind will meet him on that day. It will be his first visit to India.

Vietnam Vice-President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh will also visit India from February 11-13. "Vice President of Vietnam would be on an official visit to India from 11th -13th February. During the visit, the direct flight between India and Vietnam could be announced," said Kumar.