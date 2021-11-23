Incessant rains floods parts of Karnataka, IMD predicts more showers in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Heavy rains battered parts of South India and have left the region flooded and water-logging at several places. Southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are facing the fury of incessant rains.

As soon as the people across Karnataka took a sigh of relief waking up to a clear sky after over 15 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in the Southern state, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, during the next 5 days.

"Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov," IMD tweeted.

According to IMD, Bengaluru will also receive light to moderate rainfall today. Karnataka’s capital city will receive light showers from November 24 to November 26. This year IMD recorded 1480.2 mm of rainfall in Bengaluru, while back in 2017 the city had received 1696 mm.

The residents of Bengaluru are facing a lot of issues due to heavy showers. Several apartment premises in Yelahanka, Bhavani Nagar area of the city complained of waterlogging. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received waterlogging complaints from RR Nagar, Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli as well.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains across the state since the beginning of this month. “A total of 24 people lost their lives due to heavy rain in Karnataka. Crop damage at over 5 hectares of land. As many as 658 houses were completely damaged while 8,495 homes were partially damaged. At least 191 livestock were reported dead,” said CMO in a statement.

Karnataka Disaster Management Authority officials revealed that as per the preliminary loss and damages estimated by the authority so far since November one, 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also announced that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be given for house collapses. The Karnataka government have released Rs 500 crore for roads and bridges, and have made emergency rescue teams all around the city.

