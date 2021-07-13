हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax

Income Tax officials conduct raids in Bengaluru, reveal Rs 880 cr of concealed income

During the course of the survey operation, evidence of tax evasion has been gathered regarding wrongful claims of deduction u/s 80JJAA of Income-tax Act, 1961.

Income Tax officials conduct raids in Bengaluru, reveal Rs 880 cr of concealed income
File photo

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has unearthed concealed income of Rs 880 crore during raids on a leading manpower services provider in Bengaluru. The survey operation was conducted on July 8 in two business premises of the company, said a Finance Ministry statement. The ministry, however, did not divulge the name of the concerned company.

It added that the assessee has been claiming huge deduction u/s 80JJAA of Income-tax Act, 1961 which incentivises new employment generation, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions such as emoluments paid to the employee (which should be less than Rs 25,000 per month) and number of days of employment, among others.

During the course of the survey operation, evidence of tax evasion has been gathered regarding wrongful claims of deduction u/s 80JJAA of Income-tax Act, 1961.

The investigations further revealed, that, even though the emoluments of new employees added were more than Rs 25,000 per month, the assessee has been wrongfully claiming deduction u/s 80JJAA by excluding certain components of emoluments of such employees to fit into the eligible emoluments limit of Rs 25,000 per month.

Further, it has been found that deduction u/s 80JJAA has been claimed in subsequent years, even though certain eligible employees were no longer on the payroll of the assessee.

Overall, the survey has resulted in detection of concealment of income to the tune of Rs 880 crore spread over various assessment years, the statement said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Income TaxIncome Tax RaidIT raidsIncome-tax ActBengaluruRaidsIncome Tax department
Next
Story

Major tragedy averted in J&K, IED recovered near Jammu-Srinagar highway in Qazigund

Must Watch

PT5M34S

DNA: Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi boosted the spirit of Indian athletes