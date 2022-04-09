Income Tax Recruitment 2022: The Income Tax department has released several vacancies and has invited applications from meritorious sportspersons for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff posts.

The Income Tax department has also issued a detailed notification on its official website (https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in).

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 24 vacancies in the Income Tax department.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Income Tax Inspector: 01 post

Tax Assistant: 05 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates need to send their applications by post or hand to the following address:

Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), 1st Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata - 700069

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Income Tax Inspector: 18-30 years

Tax Assistant: 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18-25 years

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Income Tax Inspector

Pay Level 7 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs 46001- in P8-2 of Rs 9300 - 348001 - of 6th CPC.

Tax Assistant

Pay Level 4 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.24001- in PB-I of Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC.

Multi-Tasking Staff

Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply till April 18 (up to 6 PM).

The selected candidates on appointment will be liable for posting at any place under the charge of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal & Sikkim Region.

