Independence Day 2021: ITBP personnel awarded PMG, Gallantry medals for bravery in border skirmishes

New Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on 75th Independence Day. Out of these, as many as 20 have been awarded for bravery in eastern ladakh skirmishes in May-June, 2020.

This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP awarded for bravery of its men in border face off/ skirmishes/ border guarding duties.

8 personnel have been awarded the PMG for gallant act, meticulous planning and tactical insightfulness and for defending the motherland in Galwan Nalla on June 15, 2020.

6 personnel have been awarded with PMG for gallant action during violent face off on May 18, 2020 in Finger IV area. 6 personnel have been awarded with PMG for their gallant action near Hot Springs in Ladakh on May 18, 2020.

Besides above, 3 persons have been awarded with PMG for displaying courage, grit and determination in Anti Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

PMG:

Eastern Ladakh

1 Rinku Thapa, 2nd In Command

2 Sarat Kumar Tripathi, Deputy Commandant

3 Arbind Kumar Mahato, Assistant Commandant

4 Nitin Kumar, Inspector

5 Patil Sachin Mohan, Sub Inspector

6 Manish Kumar, Head Constable

7 Manish Kumar, Constable

8 Kauppasamy M, Constable

9 Akshay Ahuja, Assistant Commandant

10 Dharmendra Kumar Vishwakarma, Assistant Commandant

11 Ravindra Maharana, Inspector

12 Shiv Shankar Tiwari, Head Constable

13 Stanzin Thinles, Constable

14 Vinod Kumar Sharma, Constable

15 Kishor Singh Bisht, Commandant

16 Pankaj Srivastava, Assistant Commandant

17 Ghanshyam Sahu, Inspector

18 Ashraf Ali, Constable

19 Mohd. Shafkat Mir, Constable

20 Rigzin Dawa, Constable

ANO (For anti-naxal operation took place in the month of July, 2018)

21 Ravinder Singh Punia, Assistant Commandant

22 Kuldeep Singh, Inspector

23 S Muthu Raja

In eastern Ladakh, the ITBP troops not only effectively used shields to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control during fierce face offs and skirmishes. With the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured troops to the rear.

Even when the ITBP troops fought the whole night, they received minimal casualties by giving befitting replies to the stone pelters of the PLA. At places, they gave a determined standoff about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening night in extremely challenging conditions.

Due to the high altitude training and survival experience of the force in the Himalayan deployments at the icy heights, the ITBP troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP troops at several fronts, many areas were safeguarded.



The ITBP troops showed the highest level of devotion, courage, determination, utter disregard to personal safety even in injured condition and exhibited great professional skills in the face of violent physical scuffle with the PLA.

Besides these gallantry medals, 300 ITBP personnel have already been awarded DG’s commendation roll and insignias for bravery by SS Deswal, DG ITBP in Eastern Ladakh deployments of the ITBP in September, 2020.

