Independence Day 2022 is not just a holiday anymore. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be closed on 75th Independence Day. Public and private offices will also be open. In this regard, guidelines have been issued in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. This means that on August 15, everyone has to appear in educational institutions and offices like other days. But why such a decision?

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated across the country on the 75th year of independence. This day will be specially celebrated in every district of Uttar Pradesh. The government has taken a special program. This is what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. But like other times, the day should not be celebrated by routine hoisting of national flag or small ceremony in schools-college-offices. The Chief Minister said that everyone should be present in their respective institutions. Participate in Independence Day celebrations.

In this context, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary DS Mishra said that a special cleaning campaign will be organized in every district of the state on the occasion of Independence Day. Usually this cleaning drive is organized every time during Diwali. But this time the aim is to make this campaign a national program. In this context, he said, "Various programs will be organized in all areas associated with freedom fighters. There are various programs throughout the week on the occasion of Independence Day. Independence Day cannot be confined only to official events. People have to participate in the event.”

The chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh also said that along with the cadets of voluntary organizations, NCC, NSO, the people should also participate in the Independence Day celebrations. Common people should be included there. As part of this program, the Yogi administration walked the path of opening schools-colleges-government private offices on Independence Day. Which is the first time since independence.