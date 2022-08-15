Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating its 76th Independence day today, August 15, 2022. The day is celebrated across the country to pay tribute to millions of freedom fighters who laid their lives to fulfill the dream of 'Purna Swaraj.' Today our proud Nation is celebrating `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav`, marking the 75 years of Independence as a result of the continuous and consistent struggle of our freedom fighters who left us with a free country. Since various activities and programs are being organised across the country to celebrate to mark this momentous occasion, check your general knowledge about India and its important aspects. Get ready with a pen and paper and start writing your answer to these 10 questions and at last, check how much you scored with answer key provided.

Q1. Who designed the national flag of India?

a) Pingali Venkayya

b) Gopal Krishan Gokhale

c) Dadabhai Naroji

d) Pherozeshah Mehta

ALSO READ- Independence Day 2022: Students across India prepare for celebration- See pics

Q2. The patriotic poem 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna' was written by?

c) Kartar Singh Sarabha

b) Muhammad Iqbal

c) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

d) Ram Prasad Bismil

Q3. Which of the following Plan was known as the partition plan?

a) Macaulay Plan

b) Atlee Announcement

c) Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms

d) Mountbatten Plan

Q4. Who led the Green Revolution in India in the 1960s?

a) Verghese Kurein

b) Norman Borlaug

c) M.S. Swaminathan

d) Virendra Lal Chopra

Q5. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian National Flag on 15 August, 1947 which of the following gates of the Red Fort?

a) Lahori Gate

b) Delhi Gate

c) Kashmiri Gate

d) None of the above

ALSO READ -10 Interesting Independence Day Celebrations Ideas & Activities for Schools

Q6. Who among the following was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence?

a) Lord Mountbatten

b) Winston Churchill

c) Clement Attlee

d) Ramsay MacDonald

Q7. Who among the following is called Iron Man of India?

a) Lal Bahadur Shashtri

b) Bhagat Singh

c) Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

d) Chandrashekhar Azad

Q8. Which among the following is the National Heritage animal of India

a) Tiger

b) Elephant

c) Lion

d) Camel

Q9. Who was the founder of Indian National Congress?

a) Mahatma Gandhi

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) Motilal Nehru

d) A.O Hume

Q 10. East India Company started trade with India from which city?

a) Surat

b) Calcutta

c) Bombay

d) Gujrat

Check answers below

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-c, 7-c, 8-b, 9-d, 10-a

No matter how much you scored in the quiz, if you are filled with joy and feeling of respect for our freedom fighters and martyrs and are putting even small efforts in making our India a great nation then you have socred 10/10.