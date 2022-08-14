New Delhi: In her maiden national address on the eve of 75th anniversary of India's independence, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (August 14, 2022) extended her heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. The President also paid homage to those who lost their lives during the partition of 1947.

"My heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. I am delighted to address you on this momentous occasion. India is completing 75 years as an independent nation. Fourteenth August is observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' so as to promote social harmony, unity and empowerment of people. Tomorrow marks the day when we had freed ourselves from the shackles of colonial rulers and decided to reshape our destiny. As all of us celebrate the anniversary of that day, we bow to all those men and women who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in a free India," said President Murmu in her address to the nation.

President Murmu said that it should be a collective resolve of the citizens to fully realise the dream of our freedom fighters by 2047, when the country will celebrate a century of years as an independent nation. The President recalled that India adopted universal adult franchise right since the beginning of the Republic and highlighted that India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy.

“In most other well-established democracies, women had to wage long-drawn struggles to get right to vote. But India can be credited to have helped world discover true potential of democracy... Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation,” said President of India.

Droupadi Murmu also hailed ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ spirit of the people in her address ands said, “In celebrating Independence Day, we celebrate our ‘Bharatiyata’. India is full of diversity. But, we all also have something in common. It is this common thread that binds us together & inspires us to walk together with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.”

In her speech, President Murmu also lauded ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and said that the Tricolour can be seen in every nook and corner.

President Droupadi Murmu said, “The ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is dedicated to the people of India. Based on the success achieved by the people, the resolve to build 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is also a part of this Mahotsav. Citizens from all age-groups have keenly participated in a series of events held across the country. This grand festival is going ahead with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’. The Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country. Great martyrs would have been thrilled to see the spirit of the Independence Movement coming alive again on such a massive scale.”

This was the maiden Independence Day eve speech of the new President, who assumed the country's highest office on July 25.