Millions of Indians will celebrate Independence Day tomorrow by singing 'Jana Gana Mana' written by Rabindranath Tagore. Before that let's know the history and significance of the song. National flags will be hoisted in schools-college-clubs-residences from morning, 'Jana Gana Mana' will be sung in a united voice. For Indians, this song is not only the national anthem, but also love, pride and emotion. After independence from the British, this song written by Gurudev was chosen as the National Anthem. And in this song, Rabindranath Tagore brought out the richness, diversity and culture of India. This song written in Bengali is now in the mouth of the every Indian.

27 December 1911

'Jana Gana Mana' was sung for the first time on 27 December 1911 at a Congress meeting in Calcutta. In 1941, Subhash Chandra Bose came up with a different version of this song. Netaji translated the National Anthem from Bengali to Hindi. Army Captain Abid Ali translated into Hindi and Captain Ram Singh gave the tune. It has since been translated into 22 languages, including English.

National Anthem: Official Status

On January 24, 1950, this song was officially given the status of India's national anthem. India's first President Rajendra Prasad announced it. 'Jana Gana Mana' was written in Bengali which is inspired from Sanskrit. As a result, most of the words used in the song have similarities to several Indian languages. As a result, it is possible for many speakers to understand it.

Article 51A(a) of the Indian Constitution enjoins the people of India to respect the National Anthem and the National Flag. It reads, 'Every citizen must abide by the Constitution and respect its ideas and institutions, the national flag and the national anthem.' Section 3 of the National Honor Act of 1971 provides severe punishment for disrespecting the national anthem and disobeying the rules.