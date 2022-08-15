Independence Day 2022: India is all decked up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day today on August 15, the day which marked the end of British rule after two centuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 15, 2022) led the Independence Day celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The prime minister addressed the nation for about 82 minutes. The speech began at around 7:34 AM and concluded at around 8:56 AM. PM Modi chose a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail as his headgear for the Independence Day address. Donning a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort.

According to the reports, PM Modi went old school in his customary address to the countrymen where he used paper notes for his speech in the national capital today.

Key points of PM Modi's Independence Day speech at Red Fort

India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

During his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism. He added that Indians must also retain their roots while ensuring unity in diversity. PM Modi said that citizens must also carry out their duties.

We must work towards a 'viksit bharat', says PM

As we enter the amrit kaal, we must resolve to fulfil the dreams of India's freedom fighters, said PM Modi. "We must resolve to work towards a 'viksit bharat' (industrial India) and remove any vestiges of colonialism from any corner or in our hearts," said PM Modi

India is an aspirational society: PM Modi

"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society," said PM Modi at Red Fort.

We must fight against dynastic politics, says PM Modi

PM Modi hit out at dynasty politics in his address at the Red Fort. Stating that it's a challenge for India, he called upon the citizens to fight against the "bhai-bhateeja", "parivardvadi" politics. "Corruption is eating away at the foundation of India. I want to fight against it. I call upon the 130 crore Indians to help me fight against corruption," PM Modi said.

"Some people keep glorifying those who have been convicted of corruption and spent time in jail. We must ensure an attitude of hatred towards corruption and the corrupt," he added.

'Respect Women, Support Nari Shakti': PM Modi

Saluting the role of women in India’s struggle for independence, PM Modi said that every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of the country - be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal. PM Modi said respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’.

“I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for Women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our Nari shakti,” said PM.

PM Modi lists ‘Panchpran Pledge’, spells out roadmap for 2047

"We have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. By 100 years of independencee, for the next 25 years we need to focus on the 5 resolves - 1. Viksit Bharat (Developed India), 2. Removing every ounce of Gulami (slavery) in us, 3. Work on the pride for our glorious heritage, 4. Ensuring Unity amonst all, 5. Fulfilling our fundamental Duties," PM Modi said.

India is the mother of democracy, says PM Modi

PM Modi said India is the mother of democracy and we have seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. He said, "There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power."

Nation is thankful to freedom fighters who shook British Rule, says PM Modi

“When we speak of freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru - there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle & inspired tribal community to live & die for mathrubhumi,” said PM Modi.

"During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," said PM Modi.

Spirit of ‘Team India’ among 130 crore citizens will take country forward, says PM

The spirit of "Team India" will take the country forward and help fulfill the dreams of 130 crore Indians, said PM Modi, before concluding his speech at the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence. The government has organised a number of activities to boost the energy around the commemoration of India's 75th anniversary of independence, including the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

(With agency inputs)