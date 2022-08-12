The country is celebrating the completion of 75 years of its independence with great pomp. Meanwhile, the central government has issued a big advisory regarding the celebrations of the national festival of August 15 i.e. Independence Day. In fact, with an average of more than 15,000 cases of Corana being reported daily in the country, the Center has asked the states to ensure that there is no big gathering for the Independence Day celebrations and everyone follows the guidelines of Covid-19.

Instructions to State Governments

The Union Home Ministry has asked all the States and Union Territories to conduct 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at all prominent places in each district of the State and Union Territory and to keep them 'Clean' through voluntary citizen participation.

Avoid Large Gatherings

The ministry said in a release, as a precaution against Covid-19, large gatherings should be avoided at the ceremony. It is necessary that the guidelines of Covid-19 are followed. According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the number of infected people has increased to 4,42,23,557 due to the arrival of 16,561 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, while talking about the active cases, there are more than 1 Lakh 23 thousand active corona patients.

Corona Updates

According to the data released by the ministry at eight in the morning, the death toll has increased to 5,26,928 due to the death of 49 people due to infection in the country. In these 49 cases of death, 10 people are also included, whose names have been put in the list of deaths due to infection in Kerala. The Home Ministry has also asked government departments and educational institutions to conduct tree plantation programs to spread awareness for environmental protection.

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

Police in the country's capital New Delhi has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the city in view of the Independence Day celebrations. According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Police, the movement of public vehicles around the Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am. According to the police advisory, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road leading to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and ISBT to IP Flyover Till date, a total of eight roads including the Outer Ring Road will remain closed for the vehicles of the common people.