The country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' of independence. It is going to be 75 years since the country got independence from the British rule. This time also PM Narendra Modi will address the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The preparations are going on in full swing. PM Narendra Modi gives speech every time without any bullet proof box. After giving the speech, he breaks the protocol and also meets the children.

Tradition Will Change This Time?

Before Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister often used to give speeches in a bullet proof box. But after becoming PM, Narendra Modi started the tradition of giving speeches without any security wheel. But will there be something different this time? Will PM Modi address the nation standing in a bullet proof box? These speculations are being made after a picture has surfaced. A picture has been released by news agency PTI today, in which employees are putting bullet proof boxes on the ramparts of the Red Fort. That is why there is speculation whether PM Modi will deliver the speech this time in a bullet proof box.

Direct Connection with People

To connect directly with the people, PM Modi never gave a speech in a bullet proof box after taking oath in the year 2014. After the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, all the Prime Ministers used to give speeches in bullet proof boxes. It had become a tradition. In 1985, for the first time, former PM Rajiv Gandhi gave a speech standing in a bullet proof box. In the year 1990, the then PM VP Singh opted for the half box. But again opted for full box for PV Narasimha Rao.

Also Read: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Taj Mahal will not be decorated with tricolor lights on Independence Day, courtesy 'DEAD INSECTS'

Security Preparations This Time

In view of the 75th Independence Day, the security of the Red Fort will be in the hands of 10000 police personnel on 15th August. Delhi Police says that tight security arrangements have been made.