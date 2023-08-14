trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649071
Independence Day 2023: Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR Tomorrow? Check Weather Forecast Here

On Independence Day, Delhi will have a cloudy sky with the risk of light showers or thunderstorms; a traffic alert has been issued.

Aug 14, 2023

Independence Day 2023

Independence Day 2023: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a normally cloudy sky for Delhi-NCR on Independence Day, with "very light or thunderstorms" possible in the evening. According to the Met Office, the highest temperature will be about 34-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 25-27 degrees Celsius. The Weather Department has issued a forecast for the whole national capital, including New Delhi, East Delhi, Central Delhi, North Delhi, South and West Delhi, and the bordering NCR region of Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Noida.

According to the media reports, " A generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thunderstorms toward the evening remains the forecast for Tuesday in Delhi-NCR as per inputs on Sunday.

Independence Day 2023: Traffic advisory by Delhi Police


The Delhi traffic police issued an advice on Sunday proclaiming road closures, diversions, and limited movement for specified vehicles on August 15.

According to the police, all roads including - Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Mark to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover - will be close for general traffic from 4 am to 11 am. Only vehicles with labels will be permitted on certain roads.

While the old iron bridge and the Geeta colony bridge leading to Shanti Van will be closed, the DND-NH24 (NH9) - Yudhistir Setu - Signature bridge - Wazirabad bridge will remain available for public access to the Ring road.

Goods vehicles will be prohibited between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 a.m. to midnight on August 14 to 11 a.m. on August 15.

