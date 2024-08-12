Independence Day 2024: India is preparing to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15. Citizens across the country can watch the festivities live on various platforms, including social media and TV channels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort, with his speech expected to begin at 7:30 am. This will mark PM Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day address.

Independence Day 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PM Narendra Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Modi will first hoist the tricolor national flag at the Red Fort in the nation's capital. Following the flag hoisting, he will deliver a speech addressing the nation.

Doordarshan, India’s public service broadcaster, will provide a live telecast of the Independence Day 2024 parade and PM Modi’s speech. The Prime Minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and its Twitter handle @PIB_India, as well as on the PMO Twitter handle.

Independence Day 2024: Theme

The theme for the 78th Independence Day in 2024 is 'Viksit Bharat,' embodying the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. This theme emphasizes holistic development in infrastructure, technology, education, and healthcare, to elevate India's global status and promote economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister addresses the nation, highlighting government achievements, honoring freedom fighters, and outlining future goals and policies to inspire and unite the country.

A grand parade follows, showcasing India's cultural diversity, military strength, and technological advancements. Various regiments from the Indian Armed Forces, Indian Police, and National Cadet Corps participate, displaying national pride and unity with floats, military displays, and other elements celebrating India's heritage and progress.

In the evening, key government buildings and monuments are illuminated with decorative lights, adding to the festive atmosphere and symbolizing independence, pride, and unity.