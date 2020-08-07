Independence Day security arrangements, preparations underway in Delhi's Red Fort

Ahead of the Independence Day on August 15, the security arrangements and preparations have already started in Red Fort of the national capital. This year, all the arrangements have been made differently keeping in mind social distancing due to the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

In order to maintain social distancing, there has been a drastic reduction in the people joining the event. Every year about 29,000 people attend the programme but this time only 5,000 people have been invited.

The VVIP guest list has also been reduced considerably. Apart from this, only officers of the joint secretary level have been invited which means that officers below the rank of joint secretary will not be included in the event.

Around 1,500 corona warriors have also been invited to the programme. Every year 10,000 to 12,000 school children attend the event but this time school children have not been asked to come. 500 NCC cadets have been called in place of the school children.

More than 300 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the Red Fort and the Delhi Police is constantly meeting with other agencies for security arrangements. The security system has been strengthened all over Delhi, including around the Red Fort. Everywhere the Delhi Police has started strict and thorough checking, including hotels, high-rise buildings, markets, and roads.

Delhi has always been the target of terrorists, so the police is on high alert. It has started checking along with the bomb squad and dog squad. The verification of tenants living in Delhi has also started. Earlier the police used to do door to door verification, but this time camp has been set up for verification in every area.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said, "Necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day, including to deal with threats from aerial objects like drones and microlight aircraft. We've sought public cooperation so that no place is used to launch any terror attack."

He added, "Security of women and children is our priority. We want to assure people that many steps are being taken in this direction. We have been trying our best to provide full security to people."

"In the absence of public transport, the number of private cars has increased on the roads of Delhi. We have conducted several drives against unauthorised parking so that roads remain clear and lane driving can be ensured," Srivastava further said.