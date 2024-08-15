Independence Day Gallantry Awards: Colonel Manpreet Singh and Three Others Awarded Kirti Chakra

Independence Day 2024: On the eve of India's 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved 103 gallantry awards for armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel. These honours include four Kirti Chakras and 18 Shaurya Chakras, recognized as the nation's second and third-highest peacetime awards for extraordinary bravery and determination. Among these, three Kirti Chakras and four Shaurya Chakras will be presented posthumously, according to a statement by the defence ministry on Wednesday.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, who heroically led an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag last September, received the Kirti Chakra posthumously. Alongside him, Rifleman Ravi Kumar (posthumous), Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat (posthumous) were also honoured with the Kirti Chakra.

In addition to the four Kirti Chakras, the gallantry awards comprised 18 Shaurya Chakras (with four awarded posthumously), one Bar to Sena Medal, 63 Sena Medals, 11 Nao Sena Medals, and six Vayu Sena Medals.

President Murmu has also sanctioned 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including a posthumous recognition for Army Dog Kent for its vital contributions in various military operations. Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of the 19 RR, was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Anantnag last year. A second-generation army officer, Singh had served for 17 years.

Bhat, 34, also lost his life in the same operation. His father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, retired as an inspector general of police in Kashmir. Most of the personnel recognized on Wednesday showed exceptional bravery and leadership in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, an area currently experiencing a surge in terrorist activities and daily encounters.

The recipients of the Shaurya Chakra include Colonel Pawan Singh of the 666 Army Aviation Squadron (Reconnaissance and Observation), Major CVS Nikhil of the 21 Para (Special Forces), Major Aashish Dhonchak of the 19 RR (posthumously), Major Tripatpreet Singh of the 34 RR, Major Sahil Randhawa of the 34 RR, Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia of the 5 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Naib Subedar P Pabin Singha of the 56 RR, and Sepoy Pardeep Singh of the 19 RR (posthumously).