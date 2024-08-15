Independence Day Speech: PM Modi Vows 75,000 Medical Seats In Next 5 Years

Independence Day Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday the creation of 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years students in a move to enhance medical education opportunities for aspiring students. Speaking from the Red Fort, PM Modi highlighted the challenges Indian students, particularly those from the middle class, encounter in pursuing medical education. He noted that many students travel overseas for their medical studies, often spending significant amounts of money in the process.

“Students spend lakhs and crores for medical education abroad; we will create 75,000 new medical seats in the next 5 years,” said PM Modi. In another statement PM Modi said, “In the last 10 years we have increased the medical seats to nearly 1 lakh,”.

During his speech from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a roadmap for achieving the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal and discussed the reforms implemented by the NDA government. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat', which aims to give a renewed push to the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.