Independence Day traffic advisory: Roads where traffic is diverted in Delhi

Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day is being held in the national capital on Tuesday. In the wake of the rehearsal, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police even as traffic on several routes have been diverted for six hours.

Area around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour and deliver a speech on Independence Day, has been put under a heavy security blanket. The road to area was shut for normal traffic at 4 am on Tuesday and the restriction is slated to continue till 10 am. The road has been closed for heavy traffic till 11 am on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Delhi traffic police also issued advisory about routes that would remain closed or diverted due to the full dress rehearsal.

The roads were traffic has been diverted for six hours are:

# Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail along Netaji Subhash Marg

# Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

# Syama Prasad Mukherjee Road from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chawk

# Chandni Chawk from Fawwara Chawk to Lal Qila Chawk

# Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

# Link Road from Esplanade Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Movement of commercial vehicles were also stopped on Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge from Monday midnight to 11 am on Tuesday.

Buses plying on following routes have also been diverted:

# Lothian Road from Chhatta Rail to Kashmere Gate

# Yamuna Bazar from Ring Road to Jat Faujah Dharamshala

# Subhash Marg from Chhatta Rail to Delhi Gate

# Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg

# Ring Road from Nizamuddin bridge to North Loop bus stand

# Roads connecting India Gate – C-Hexagon, Sher Shah Road, Purana Qila Road, Pandara Road, Rajpath, Akbar Road, Tilak Marg, Sikandara Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

# Vikas Marg till Delhi Secretariat loop

# Kasturba Gandhi Road

# Ashoka Road