Russia

India a welcomed partner: Russian envoy on Afghan peace process

Russian envoy to Delhi Nikolay Kudashev at a virtual presser called India its closest friend and a trusted partner.

New Delhi: Russia has called India a "welcomed partner" in its efforts when it comes to the Afghan peace process.

Russian envoy to Delhi Nikolay Kudashev at a virtual presser said, “India (is the) closest friend and a trusted partner. Big meeting of minds on the majority of global and regional issues. India is a welcomed partner in our efforts to secure solutions for security and stability and predictability in and around Afghanistan.”

India was not invited for troika plus talks on Afghanistan hosted by Moscow. Russia, the US, China, along Pakistan were the main countries at the Troika plus talks that took place last month on 18th March.

In response to a WION question, if India will be invited for future troika talks on Afghanistan, Kudashev said, "India was never denied an opportunity to be in troika but otherwise there is still larger, more comprehensive format where India is the most welcome part. Thus, the problem should not be seen from the point of view of denial, but rather from the point of view of the multiplicity of choice."

Russia has been holding talks on Afghanistan. India has been invited for this format of talks that involved - Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, and Iran.

This year Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting India for the annual India Russia bilateral summit.

Ahead of the visit that will take place towards the end of 2021, Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was in Delhi in April.

During Lavrov's visit, in which the Russian special envoy on Afghan Zamir Kabulov was also present, a considerable discussion took place on Afghanistan.

