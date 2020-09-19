हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Onions

India allows export of 25,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh on emergency basis

A source in the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Indian High Commission in Dhaka has confirmed the development.

India allows export of 25,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh on emergency basis

Dhaka/Delhi: India has allowed the export of around 25,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh on an emergency basis even as its ban on export of onion comes into effect. A source in the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Indian High Commission in Dhaka has confirmed the development.

A government source said, "India has allowed export of around 25000 MT of onions to Bangladesh which is already under transit/ processed for exports." The source added that it is a "special gesture to our close friend".

India had announced onion export earlier in September which majorly impacts neighbourhood and particularly Bangladesh. Around, 250 trucks of onions have been stuck on various roads in India waiting to enter Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh (MOFA) said that Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran on Friday informed Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen about India's permission to export onions to Bangladesh.

Kolkata has 20089.31MT of onions already approved for exports before the ban was announced. This is the largest in any port/area of the country and is followed by Mumbai, Trichy, Nagpur. Bangladesh had raised the matter of Indian government banning export since it impacts them.

