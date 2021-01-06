India and Israel successfully test MRSAM air defence system

Jerusalem: In a major boost to their combat capabilities, India and Israel have conducted a successful test of a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) defence system which was jointly developed by the two countries. It is aimed at providing ultimate protection from enemy aircraft.

Taking to Twitter, the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) wrote: "IAI and DRDO successfully test launch the MRSAM air defense system last week at a test range in India. The MRSAM is an advanced path breaking air and missile defense system that provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms."

A press release by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Tuesday said, last week the test was conducted at an Indian facility and validated all components of the weapons system.

The missile has been jointly developed by IAI and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the MRSAM is being used by all the three wings of the Indian army and also Israel Defence Forces (IDF). This has been done in a partnership with other defence companies in Israel and India.

The MRSAM is an advanced path-breaking air and missile defence system that provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms. Defence experts say that it can shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 kms. The system includes an advanced phased-array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and interceptors with advanced RF seeker.

"MRSAM Air & Missile Defense System is a cutting edge, innovative system that once again has proven its advanced capabilities against a variety of threats. Every trial in an air defence system is a complex operational event and the COVID-19 limitations significantly increase the complexity," Boaz Levy, IAI's President and CEO, said.

"This trial is yet another testimonial to the strong partnership between IAI and India and the two nations. IAI is proud to lead this impressive cooperation with DRDO and the Indian forces and is dedicated to its continued success," Levy said.

Israeli specialists and Indian scientists and officers participated in and witnessed the test, the leading Israeli defence industry said.

The flight test demonstrated different extreme reference scenarios, validating various system capabilities, it stressed.