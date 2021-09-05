India and Nepal to hold annual joint military exercise from September 20

New Delhi: Nepal and Indian Army personnel will participate in two weeks joint military exercise, the 15th edition of Suryakiran from September 20.

Speaking to WION, Nepal Army Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudyal said the event will take place in Pithoragadh of India.

“Nepali Army personnel participating in the exercise will travel to Pithoragadh in India. The event will take place from September 20 to October 3. As many as 300 Nepali Army personnel will participate and similar number of Indian Army personnel,” Poudyal told WION.

The Army Spokesperson said this comes after the series of discussion that took place during the visit of Nepalese army delegation to India recently to meet their Indian counterparts.

Suryakiran is the biggest of cross-country military exercises that Nepal participates, in terms of the number of personnel involved.

He confirmed that Nepal and India alternately host each edition of the exercise.

“The area of focus in the exercise will be counter insurgency and general warfare technique. The exercise had to be postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said Poudyal.

When asked what safety protocols will be carried out due to COVID, he said, “All personnel will be double vaccinated and PCR tests will be conducted before they join the event. Of course, all other COVID safety protocols will be followed.”

Speaking on the invitation of Indian Army to retired Nepali Army Chiefs of Staff, he said, “Around eight retired Army Chiefs have been invited and not everybody has confirmed their participation. The program will take place in New Delhi this September.”

Live TV