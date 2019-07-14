close

Kartarpur corridor

India and Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur Corridor resumes on Sunday

The second round of talks were previously scheduled for April 2 but had been held back after India raised concerns over the presence of ' controversial elements' on the Pakistani side.

Wagah: Officials from India and Pakistan will meet on Sunday to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur Corridor and other related technical issues. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10am at Wagah, government sources said.

Previously, the two countries were slated to meet on April 2 in Pakistan for the second round of talks, which was postponed after reports surfaced about the appointment of 'controversial elements' by Pakistan in a committee associated with the corridor.

Just one day ahead of second round of India Pakistan officials' talks to decide on the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor, Islamabad removed Gopal Singh Chawla from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandak Committee.

India had raised concerns over the presence of Gopal Singh Chawla, a known Khalistani, and had postponed the second round of Kartarpur talks.

The meeting is expected to finish at 1 pm with both sides holding separate press conferences after the talks. The Indian delegation is led by SCL Das, Joint Secretary (Internal Security) in MHA and Joint Secretary (PAI--Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) MEA, Deepak Mittal.

(With inputs from Rajan Gosain/Attari)

