LIVE updates: President Kovind urges citizens to get vaccinated and also inspire others

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day today (August 14). The President remembered all freedom fighters and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

President Kovind said, "Independence Day is a festival of freedom for us. Our dream of freedom was realized through the struggle of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters. They made great sacrifices. I bow in respect to the pious memory of those brave martyrs."

The President said that India is home to the "plurality of traditions" and the world looks up at this "miracle". "The world looks up at the miracle of India, home to the plurality of traditions and yet the biggest and most vibrant democracy," ANI quoted him as saying.

It is heartening to note that rural India, particularly the agriculture sector has kept growing against all odds.

Highlighting the significance of this year's Independence Day, he added, "This year's Independence Day has special significance because from this year onwards we all are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence on the occasion of 75th anniversary of our independence."

Expressing condolences for those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said, “India is still fighting the coronavirus pandemic. I regret that many people lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic, but we have been able to save more lives."

Kovind urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest and also inspire others.

Addressing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Kovind said, "A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir. I urge the people, especially the youth, of Jammu and Kashmir to utilise this opportunity and work on realising their aspirations through democratic institutions."

