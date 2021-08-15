हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India@75

India at 75: Russia, Japan extend greetings on Independence Day

Russian and Japanese ambassadors extended their wishes on 75th Independence Day.

India at 75: Russia, Japan extend greetings on Independence Day

New Delhi: Russia and Japan have extended greetings to India on its 75th Independence Day on Sunday (August 15).

Taking to Twitter, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev tweeted, "Wholeheartedly congratulate all Indians on #IndependenceDay2021! We have no doubt that #India will be further heading towards new accomplishments and big goals!

"Extending his greetings to India, Japan`s Ambassador to New Delhi Satoshi Suzuki said, "We wish to celebrate the Independence Day of India along with our Indian friends.

"Earlier, US President Joe Biden had extended wishes to India saying that New Delhi and Washington must show the world that the "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere.

In a statement, Biden said: "I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day".

"On Aug 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey towards independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi`s message of truth & non-violence."

India on Sunday is celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India@75Independence Day75th Independence DayIndependence Day 2021Red Fortenergy independenceJoe BidenRussiaJapanSantoshi SuzukiNikolay Kudashev
Next
Story

India@75: PM Narendra Modi sets '100%' goal, coins new mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', key pointers of his speech

Must Watch

PT3M17S

"Yahi samay hai.. sahi samay hai.. Bharat ka anmol samay hai", PM Modi recites poem in his Red Fort speech