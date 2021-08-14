India at 75: Uttarakhand police tighten security in state ahead of Independence Day

Uttarakhand: Superintendents of Police of all districts in Uttarakhand on Saturday (August 14) have been instructed to be vigilant ahead of independence day, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar informed.

"All our 15 August programmes will be celebrated in the capital city Dehradun as well as in others districts. Police chiefs have been instructed to be alert and to keep stringent vigil so that ceremony happens happily and peacefully," said Kumar.

He also added that every year alerts have been issued on 15 August.

Talking to ANI, the DGP said that vigil has been increased in the entire state in view of specific inputs and Independence Day. He said the movement of drones will not happen without permission.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Saturday on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

