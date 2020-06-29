India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps; TikTok, UC Browser, Cam Scanner included

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chinese apps

New Delhi: In a major retaliation against China amid the rising border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India on Monday (June 29) banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner among others.

A statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

"It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the statement read.

Here's the list of Chinese apps on phones which have been banned by the government: 

1. TikTok
2. ShareIt
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU Battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup 
12. Mi Community 
13. CM Browers 
14. Virus Cleaner 
15. APUS Browser 
16. ROMWE 
17. Club Factory 
18. Newsdog 
19. Beutry Plus 
20. WeChat 
21. UC News 
22. QQ Mail 
23. Weibo 
24. Xender 
25. QQ Music 
26. QQ Newsfeed 
27. Bigo Live 
28. SelfieCity 
29. Mail Master 
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 
32. WeSync 
33. ES File Explorer 
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 
35. Meitu 
36. Vigo Video 
37. New Video Status 
38. DU Recorder 
39. Vault- Hide 
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 
41. DU Cleaner 
42. DU Browser 
43. Hago Play With New Friends 
44. Cam Scanner 
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 
46. Wonder Camera 
47. Photo Wonder 
48. QQ Player 
49. We Meet 
50. Sweet Selfie 
51. Baidu Translate 
52. Vmate 
53. QQ International 
54. QQ Security Center 
55. QQ Launcher 
56. U Video 
57. V fly Status Video 
58. Mobile Legends 
59. DU Privacy 

Angry over Chinese aggression at LAC and killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley stand-off on June 15, there have been a growing demand for a complete ban on Chinese apps in the country. Some popular Chinese apps like TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Bigo Live, Helo and Likee had already started to witness a dip in download after the cross border tension at the LAC in Ladakh region.

Earlier on June 19, the Uttar Pradesh STF had  directed its personnel and their family members to remove 52 Chinese applications from their smartphones amid the ongoing tension at the border with the neighbouring country. The order said that the Home Ministry has suggested not to use these applications as these applications are of Chinese origin and pose the threat of possible data theft.

