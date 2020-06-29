India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps; TikTok, UC Browser, Cam Scanner included

New Delhi: In a major retaliation against China amid the rising border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India on Monday (June 29) banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner among others.

A statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

"It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the statement read.

Here's the list of Chinese apps on phones which have been banned by the government:

1. TikTok

2. ShareIt

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU Battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

Angry over Chinese aggression at LAC and killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley stand-off on June 15, there have been a growing demand for a complete ban on Chinese apps in the country. Some popular Chinese apps like TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Bigo Live, Helo and Likee had already started to witness a dip in download after the cross border tension at the LAC in Ladakh region.

Earlier on June 19, the Uttar Pradesh STF had directed its personnel and their family members to remove 52 Chinese applications from their smartphones amid the ongoing tension at the border with the neighbouring country. The order said that the Home Ministry has suggested not to use these applications as these applications are of Chinese origin and pose the threat of possible data theft.