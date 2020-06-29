India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps; TikTok, UC Browser, Cam Scanner included

New Delhi: In a major retaliation against China amid the rising border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India on Monday (June 29) banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner among others.
A statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.
"It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the statement read.
Here's the list of Chinese apps on phones which have been banned by the government:
1. TikTok
2. ShareIt
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU Battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
Angry over Chinese aggression at LAC and killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley stand-off on June 15, there have been a growing demand for a complete ban on Chinese apps in the country. Some popular Chinese apps like TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Bigo Live, Helo and Likee had already started to witness a dip in download after the cross border tension at the LAC in Ladakh region.
Earlier on June 19, the Uttar Pradesh STF had directed its personnel and their family members to remove 52 Chinese applications from their smartphones amid the ongoing tension at the border with the neighbouring country. The order said that the Home Ministry has suggested not to use these applications as these applications are of Chinese origin and pose the threat of possible data theft.