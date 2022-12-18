India becoming like China or America won't be its development: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat today said that if India tries to become like China or America, then it won't be its own development. He said that India's development will happen based on its vision, conditions, aspirations of its people, tradition, culture, and ideas about the world and life. The RSS chief was speaking during an event in Mumbai. Bhagwat also said that if religion makes man prosperous and happy, but destroys nature, can't be called a religion.

Reacting to India's presidency of G20, Bhagwat had earlier said that the world needs India now. Bhagwat had said that India is now part of global discussions and it's also confident to lead the world. The RSS chief also said that only India can show the world a way to global prosperity, as India always believes in the principle of one world-one family. He had said that Hinduism does not refer to any one way of worship. He said that a Hindu is every person who is traditionally a resident of India and is accountable (liable) for it.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also deliver a plenary lecture at an international conference in Ujjain on December 28 on creating an Indic discourse on the sacrality of water and juxtaposing it with scientific thought. The conference titled "SuJalam", organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Deendayal Research Institute (DRI), will be held from December 27 to 29 on the banks of the Shipra river.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the conference in Ujjain on December 27, Bhagwat will deliver the plenary lecture on December 28 and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the valedictory function on December 29.

The conference is part of a series of events titled "Sumangalam", which are aimed at presenting the unique Indian concept of securing the purity of the five basic elements of nature or "panchamahabhoota" -- earth, water, fire, air and space -- and attaining a balance between those for the survival and sustainability of life on Earth. (With agency inputs)