'INDIA Bloc Leader Refused To Campaign, Wants To Be PM Candidate': Guess The Leader PM Modi Spoke About

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has been facing internal rifts, be it in Punjab, West Bengal or Kerala. Though they shared the stage during the March 31 rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the seat-sharing deal in these three states has fallen apart. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that there are rifts within the opposition bloc over name of their PM candidate. Addressing a rally in Bihar's Nawada, PM Modi said that one of the INDI alliance leaders has refused to participate in rallies until his name is declared as a PM candidate. However, the PM did not reveal the identity of the leader.

"Some people told this to me in Delhi yesterday. Since I have been witnessing a cold approach in the INDIA bloc's campaign in this election, I enquired about it. One of their leaders even remarked that their people are not active. I was told that a storm has been brewing within the top leadership of the INDI alliance for the last fortnight," said PM Modi.

"INDI Alliance is not able to solve its internal conflicts; one of the leaders says, 'Until the PM candidate is not declared, I will not do any election campaign,'' says PM Narendra Modi at Nawada, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/W9DcCWrzcK — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2024

Modi claimed that one of their leaders has refused to participate in rallies untill his name is declared as the PM candidate. "One of their leaders is adamant that unless the INDI alliance declares him the Prime Ministerial candidate, he will not go to the election campaign. This is their condition. They are not able to tell who their leader is. They are fighting internally and INDI alliance members are saying that they will decide the PM candidate after the election results. The leader is adamant that he will not hold a rally until his name is announced," said PM Modi.

The INDI bloc is a grouping of over 20 opposition parties including Congress, Shiv Sena UBT, NCP-Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, RJD and Left.