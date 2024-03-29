INDIA Bloc Seals Seat-Sharing Deal For Bihar; RJD To Contest On 26 Seats, Congress 9

NEW DELHI: In a significant political development, the opposition's INDIA bloc, also known as the Mahagathbandhan, on Friday finalized its seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. As per the arrangement, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the largest constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, will field candidates in 26 seats, which includes key constituencies like Purnea and Hajipur. The Congress, another major member, will contest on nine seats, including prominent ones like Kishanganj and Patna Sahib, while the Left will battle for five seats.

Sticking Point Over Purnea And Katihar Seats

The negotiation process faced a hurdle primarily concerning the Purnea and Katihar constituencies, both currently held by the Janata Dal (United). These seats became focal points of discussion between the RJD and the Congress during talks regarding the distribution of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Congress Gives Purnea Seat To RJD

In a notable development, the Congress agreed to relinquish its claim over the Purnea Lok Sabha seat. This seat, which was sought after by Pappu Yadav, husband of Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan, purportedly based on assurances from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will now be contested by the RJD, which recently nominated JD(U) turncoat Bima Bharti for the seat.

The RJD's decision to field candidates in all four seats of the first phase of polls, without consulting its allies, stirred discontent within the Mahagathbandhan. This unilateral action was viewed critically by coalition partners.

Tejashwi Yadav's Absence

Meanwhile, the absence of Tejashwi Yadav, scheduled to address Mahagathbandhan's press conference in Patna, raised eyebrows. However, RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha assured that all is well within the party and the names of the candidates for the remaining seats would be announced soon.

Reports of discontent within the Mahagathbandhan emerged after RJD unilaterally announced its candidate. However, Tejashwi Yadav quickly dismissed these tensions, asserting that an understanding had been reached over seat-sharing, promising a formal announcement soon.

Elections In Bihar

With the first phase of elections scheduled for April 19 and nominations already filed for the respective seats, Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing deal sets the stage for a crucial electoral battle in Bihar. While tensions and discontent simmer within the coalition, the deal poses a formidable challenge to the incumbent National Democratic Alliance.