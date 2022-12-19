topStoriesenglish
'India bringing world together against terrorism, but some countries...': Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams Pakistan

"The approach adopted by Modi govt is zero tolerance against terrorism," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Dec 19, 2022

New Delhi: In an apparent attack on Pakistan, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday (December 19, 2022) said that while India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the approach adopted by the Narendra Modi-led government is "zero tolerance" against terrorism.

"The approach adopted by Modi Govt is zero tolerance against terrorism. Decisive action has given us definitive results. If you look at surgical strikes, terrorists have reduced terrorism by 168% in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014," Thakur said.

Highlighting the Centre's stand on terrorism, he said, "India's policy has always been of zero tolerance against terrorism since 2014. Be it strengthening of UAPA law or NIA act amendment bill, the Indian government has left no stone unturned under PM Modi's leadership."

"Modi government did not hesitate to ban an outfit (PFI) that promoted radicalisation on the pretext of social welfare, we conducted thorough probe against the outfit and arrested its members. Action against radical organisations will continue," Thakur added.

He further noted that on international platforms, Prime Minister Modi has always urged nations to unite against terrorism. 

"While India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism and loudly speaking in favour of it. Their true face has been revealed at the international level," he said.

He also laid out statistical proof to highlight the reduction in terrorism and insurgency in India's Northeast and said that the era of peace started in the Northeast after 2014 and that there has been a drastic reduction in insurgency-related violence.

"The era of peace started in the northeast after 2014. 80 per cent reduction in insurgency violence, 89 per cent reduction in civilian deaths and 6000 militants surrendered after 2014. 265 per cent reduction in left-wing extremism," the Union Minister said.

