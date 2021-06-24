India can send ‘right message’ to Taliban to cut ties with terror groups: Afghan envoy Farid Manundzay

New Delhi: Afghanistan's envoy to India Farid Mamundzay on Thursday (June 24) said that India can send the "right message" to the Taliban, that is, to cut ties with international and regional terror groups.

The comments come in the backdrop of reports of India and the Taliban engaging, which has not been confirmed so far by either side.

Speaking to Zee Media, Mamundzay said, “The right message, from strategic partners like India, could very helpful. The right message is to cut ties with international and regional terrorist groups. The right message could be to integrate back to Afghan society and become part of mainstream life and politics in the country and let violence go.”

“A recent United Nations Security Council report suggests the Taliban still keeps ties with international terrorist organizations, which is something of concern to us. We would not want foreign fighters on our soil and should those messages be communicated to the Taliban, should they get those messages it would have a very positive impact on our security,” he added.

Mamundzay admitted that the situation is tense in some regions but dismissed reports of the Taliban toppling the Afghan government saying the country’s defence forces are in full control.

“The reports which have been published don't fully describe the strength of Afghan national defense and security forces. Our forces are in full control of the country. Yes, the situation is intense in a number of districts and provinces but our soldiers, our police officers, our intelligence officers are doing everything they can to secure and keep our people safe. I disagree with the fact that the Taliban would be in a position to take over Afghanistan or topple our government in 6 months' time,” he said.

Earlier this week, a Qatari official confirmed Indian delegation met with the Taliban in Doha. The development comes even as US forces are all set to leave the country after two decades that many see changing the regional security situation.

On being asked how he views the engagement between India and Afghanistan, Mamundzay said, “New Delhi has always been a very important partner and we would want this partnership to flourish, to grow more in the years to come.”

“India's contribution has been phenomenal in every area in Afghanistan. There is a special place in the heart of every Afghan and we would want India to remain, being a key contributor to the development of Afghanistan in every area,” he added.

