PM MODI UKRAINE VISIT

'India Can Stop Putin Using Its Influence': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy After Meeting PM Modi

The President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged India to use its significant influence to help end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 10:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'India Can Stop Putin Using Its Influence': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy After Meeting PM Modi

Amid the strategic visit of PM Modi to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged India to use its significant influence to help end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 

According to ANI, Zelenskyy said “India will play its role. I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is real war of one man and his name is Putin against whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place.” 

India's Stance on the Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sitting alongside Zelenskyy, highlighted India’s position on the ongoing war. "We are not neutral. From the beginning, we have taken a stand. We have chosen the side of peace, as we come from the land of Buddha, where there is no place for war," Modi stated, reaffirming India’s commitment to peace.

Strengthening India-Ukraine Relations

Following their meeting, Zelenskyy announced on social media that India and Ukraine had signed four agreements. These agreements cover a range of areas, including medical cooperation, agricultural collaboration, humanitarian aid, and cultural exchanges.

"India supports Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This support is crucial, as it aligns with the global principle of respecting the UN Charter," Zelenskyy added.

