India-China 9th round of talks end on 'positive' note; agree to maintain good momentum of negotiation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Monday (January 25, 2021) said that the India-China 9th round of talks ended on a 'positive' note, where the two countries agreed to maintain a good momentum of negotiation.

"The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding," read the official statement.

It added, "The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops. They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation."

The two nuclear-powered countries had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of China-India border areas.

They agreed to hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.

India-China also agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity.

The 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24.

The statement comes on a day when there were reports of troops of both the countries clashing with each other at Naku La in Sikkim border area. According to reports, the clash between Indian and the Chinese forces took place last week after the latter tried to intrude. The report further stated that soldiers from both sides received injuries in the brawl, however, the situation has been brought under control now.

