India, China agree to resolve outstanding issues in expeditious manner: MEA on diplomatic talks

India and China has agreed to resolve outstanding issues in an expeditious manner asserted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday on diplomatic talks between the two sides. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that both the countries had an in-depth and candid exchange of views on the existing situation in border areas.

He added that both the nations reaffirmed to sincerely work towards the complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector. Both the nation also acknowledged the need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, and military channels to ensure complete disengagement, added the MEA spokesperson.

The MEA has said that Kulbhushan Jadhav should be represented by an Indian lawyer as Pakistan seeks to implement the International Court of Justice judgment of 2019 to review the case. It added that India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels as it believes for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

"Kulbhushan Jhadav should be represented by an Indian lawyer. We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe for a free & fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case. However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues; these issues involve the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," said the MEA spokesperson.

Speaking on the Kerala gold smuggling case, the MEA said, "The matter is under investigation of NIA (National Investigation Agency). As far as MEA is concerned, we are extending all necessary facilitation."