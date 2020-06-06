India-China Army commanders meet to resolve Ladakh standoff

New Delhi: In an attempt to resolve the month-long bitter standoff between India and China, the top tactical army commanders of both the countries will meet on Saturday (June 6, 2020) at Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting (BPM) point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The meeting is likely to be held between 8 am to 9 am.

The higher authority level talks come a day after the two countries vowed that that "differences should not become disputes" and agreed to resolve the ongoing tussle through talks.

Ahead of the military talks on the border face-off, India and China talked diplomacy on Friday on the issue. Joint Secretary, East Asia in the Ministry of external affairs Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao had a video conference on the issue with both sides agreeing that "differences should not become disputes"

Giving information about the diplomacy talkh the MEA in its release said,"Both sides also agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership, the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes. "

Recalling the consensus reached by the Indian and the Chinese leadership in the 2 informal summits--Wuhan and the Chennai connect, MEA said, "that peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation".

In a tweet, the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong reiterated the "strategic guidance" given by the 2 leaders and that both "China & India pose no threat to each other & represent development opportunities for each other".

In the bid to diffuse the India China face-off that has happened at the Line of actual control, militaries talks will happen on Saturday morning. 14 corps commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh will be representing the Indian side while Maj Gen Liu Lin, commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People’s Liberation Army will represent his country in the talks.

The Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter military standoff in at least four sensitive areas in eastern Ladakh following the violent clashes between them in Pangong Tso on May 5 and 6. The two sides resorted to massive build-up and have been on an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldi.