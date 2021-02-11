India, China begin 'disengagement of troops' at Pangong Lake in Ladakh, here's what we know so far

NEW DELHI: India and China have reached an agreement on ‘disengagement of troops’ in the north and south banks of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. Confirming the development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed the lawmakers in Rajya Sabha that India has not conceded anything during these talks.

During military and diplomatic talks, both the countries have agreed that both sides should achieve complete disengagement at the earliest and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols, Singh said. "By now, the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve. It is, therefore, our expectation that the Chinese side will work with us in full sincerity to resolve these remaining issues," the Defence Minister said.

"The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong Lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner," he said.

The Defence Minister said that the House and the nation have paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives while defending the territorial integrity of India on June 15, 2020 - the day when the foot soldiers of the two sides clashed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh - Here’s what has been agreed



-The implementation of the troops’ disengagement began on Wednesday. It will substantially restore the situation to existing prior to commencement of the standoff last year.

-Chinese troops will move back to Finger 8 and the Indian troops will pull back to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of Pangong Tso.

-Forward deployment to be stopped in phased, coordinated and verified manner

-As agreed by the two sides, there would be a temporary moratorium on military activities, including patrolling to the traditional areas.

-Patrolling will be resumed only when both sides reach an agreement in diplomatic and military talks that would be held subsequently.

-The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3.

-A similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both sides.

-On August 30, India had occupied critical mountain heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake like Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari, and Tabletop that were unmanned till then. India also made some deployments near the Blacktop. The dominance at these peaks allowed India to dominate Spanggur Gap under Chinese control and also the Moldo garrison on the Chinese side. As per the agreement, the Indian troops will now withdraw from these heights also.

-Any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both North and South Bank area will now be removed and the landforms will be restored

-The disengagement is a result of a “well-thought-out approach and sustained talks” with the Chinese side.

-Both sides have also agreed to convene the next meeting of the senior commanders within 48 hours after the complete disengagement in the Pangong Lake area so as to address and resolve all other remaining issues.

