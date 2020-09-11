India-China border dispute: Brigade Commander level talks at LAC end after four hours, say sources

India and China on Friday held Brigade-Commander level talks at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Chushul area of eastern Ladakh. The talks took place for four hours from 11 am to 3 pm, said sources. According to a source, the aim of the talks was to "exchange views on daily activities so that there are no misunderstandings and make sure the communication lines are open".

The interaction has been happening on a daily basis since many days except with an interlude on September7-8 when the Chinese side allegedly indulged in provocative action around Rezang La at LAC.

During the ground commanders interaction earlier this week, both sides decided to hold Corps commanders' levels talks. While the date and time of the meet is yet to be decided, it will be the sixth such meet since June. So far, five Lt Gen-level or Corps Commander talks have taken place between the Indian and Chinese armies on June 6, 22 and 30; July 14 and August 2.

Hopes are high that after the joint statement of India and China Foreign Ministers calling for disengagement at the border, things will ease on the ground. India has marked its presence on the south bank of Pangong lake and several dominating heights close to China's existing positions at Finger 4, north bank of the lake.

The Chinese have occupied Finger 4 to Finger 8 in the north bank of Pangong lake and as part of disengagement, India has repeatedly asked Chinese forces to go on its side of LAC and vacate the area.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of India and China held a nearly 2-hour-30-minute long meet in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet.

Issuing a joint statement on the matter, the countries asserted that the five-point statement will "guide their approach to the current situation". Both countries also agreed that border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.