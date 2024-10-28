India-China Border Dispute Is ‘Highly Complex’, Need Trust To Fix: Russian Envoy

New Delhi: Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov on Monday ‘wholeheartedly’ welcomed the India-China border agreement and the billateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on sidelines of BRICS in Kazan last week. Alipov stated that the two nations must ‘speak with a unified voice’ to promote ‘holistic development and unity around the world.’

He said Russia has 'not played any role’ in the Modi-Xi meeting but is pleased ‘that it took place in Kazan.’

On October 23, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi formally approved an agreement to implement patrolling and disengagement measures along the Line of Actual Control.

Alipov emphasised that "it is important and desirable for India and China to maintain stable and good relations," noting that this would enhance Eurasian security and benefit the global community. He referenced Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the significance of robust India-China relations for Eurasian prosperity following the meeting in Kazan.

He recognised that the India-China border dispute is a ‘highly complex issue’ that will necessitate a ‘challenging and prolonged negotiation process’ He also cited a similar border dispute between Russia and China that persisted for over 40 years, highlighting that the two nations eventually managed to arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution.

The Russian diplomat added, “Such high-level interactions like the one that took place in Kazan will facilitate and open new ways to a closer dialogue, to a trusted dialogue between the two countries and to the eventually the resolution of the contentious issues, if not a complete resolution, but at least... a way forward.”

Alipov echoed Modi’s statement saying, "Prime Minister went on record saying... and, we have also expressed similar views." He stated that the prosperity and advancement of the Eurasian continent can only be achieved through a strong relationship between India and China.

(With PTI inputs)