India, China complete disengagement at Gogra, Galwan and Hot springs along LAC in Ladakh: Sources

Amid the ongoing border tension between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the last several weeks, sources on Wednesday asserted complete disengagement took place at Gogra, Galwan and Hot springs. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has moved from these places.

The tension between the two sides at LAC escalated after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15-16 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. At least three rounds of Corps Commander talks were held between the two in an attempt to de-escalate tension in eastern Ladakh and finalise modalities for disengagement of troops from the sensitive region.

On July 6, the Chinese military withdrew its forces, including tents and vehicles by almost 1.5 km from three friction points — Galwan Valley, Gogra and Hot Spring sectors. Chinese's PLA reportedly removed their tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14. Rearward movement of vehicles of the PLA was also removed at General area Galwan, Hotsprings and Gogra Post, official sources had added.

However, Army sources had on July 6 informed that Chinese heavy armoured vehicles were still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area. "The Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution," Army sources had informed.

On July 7, a reduction of the PLA at the Pangong Tso Lake of eastern Ladakh took place. The sources had added that the disengagement in Patrolling Point 15 will finish by July 8 and that in Patrolling Point 17 Alpha in will finish in the next two days. In a bid to avoid accidental friction, patroling has been suspended in the disengaged area temporarily but both sides have not given up the right to patrol.

The Indian Army is also concerned that each step of disengagement process is easily reversible by Chinese PLA as long as they remain deployed in strength from Finger 4-8, which is around 8 km, patrolled by both India and China until now, along LAC.

In the last round of military talks held between the two-nation at Chushul sector on the Indian side of the LAC, India reiterated its demand for the pullback of Chinese troops from friction site along the LAC. According to sources, India had asked the Chinese side to return to pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC.