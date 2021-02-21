India-China discuss next phase of disengagement, 10th round of military talks last for around 16 hours

New Delhi: India and China held extensive discussions on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh at the 10th round of the military talks that lasted for nearly 16 hours on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday.

The Corps Commander-level talks at the Moldo border point began at around 10 am on Saturday and ended at 2 am past mid night on Sunday. The focus of the talks was the next phase of disengagement process in friction points like Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

The talks comes two days after militaries of both the countries withdrew troops and weapons from North and South banks of Pangong Tso lake area. The disengagement process began on February 10.

India in its talks with China had maintained that disengagement at all the friction points was necessary to de-escalate the situation in the region.

On February 11, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament that India and China reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to "cease" forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020 following a violent skirmish in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry even as the two sides continued military and diplomatic talks.

