India-China face-off: More soldiers injured on PLA side in Twang clash, says BJP MP Tapir Gao

I personally condemn the act of the PLA. Indian soldiers at the border won`t budge even an inch and as much China will do such acts our soldiers will give a befitting reply," says BJP leader Tapir Gao.

Dec 13, 2022, 09:31 AM IST
New Delhi: Arunachal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the clash with Indian troops. Pointing to the latest border skirmish between India and China, on December 9 at the Tawang sector along the LAC, BJP MP said, "I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries." Condemning the act of the People`s Liberation Army (PLA) he said, "I want to say that these repeated incidents on the McMohan line spoil the relations between India and China.

I personally condemn the act of the PLA. Indian soldiers at the border won`t budge even an inch and as much China will do such acts our soldiers will give a befitting reply," he added. Earlier on Monday sources reported that on December 9 PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner." This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," a source said.

They said as a follow-up of the incident, India`s Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity. The sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

