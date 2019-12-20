हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

India, China managed boundary issues post-Wuhan summit: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

India, China managed boundary issues post-Wuhan summit: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that India and China have managed the challenges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) under strategic guidance from highest levels after the Wuhan Summit.

Speaking to a group of reporters here, General Rawat said that the two countries have managed their differences in a better way after the first informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in China`s Wuhan last year.

Live TV

"Post Wuhan (summit), the strategic guidance from the highest level and understanding of the nuisances of the working mechanism at the functional level has enabled management of challenges along the LAC," the Army chief said.

General Rawat`s comment comes a day before a meeting between special representatives of India and China on boundary issue on Saturday.

Speaking on fake news menace, the Army chief said that misinformation is the biggest challenge in the current environment for the security forces.

"Media has a very important role to play," he said.

IndiaChinaWuhan summitGeneral Bipin Rawat
