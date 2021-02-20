India, China to hold 10th Corps Commander level meet today on Chinese side of LAC

New Delhi: After completing the disengagement process from both north and south banks of Pangong Lake, India and China are set to hold the 10th round of Corps Commander level talks on Saturday (February 20) at 10 am on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Moldo.

ANI quoted military officials saying that the two sides will discuss disengagement from other friction points after disengagement from both Northern and Southern banks of Pangong Lake.

The first phase of the disengagement which was announced last week has come to an end. Around 150 Chinese tanks and nearly 5,000 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers have gone back.

Visuals of the disengagement shared by the Indian Army showed infantry disengagement, Chinese PLA tents being dismantled, and carrying load-backs while moving to the rear areas.

Meanwhile, Indian troops have moved to their depth locations after the disengagement. The disengagement of troops of the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army from the Line of Actual Control was reached after sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last week.

China also confirmed on Friday (February 19) that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the bloody clash at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh with the Indian Army in June 2020, the acknowledgment came from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) officials.

Among those who were killed are Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran including Qi Fabao, the regimental commander.

The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

