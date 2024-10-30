India-China Troops Complete Disengagement In Depsang, Demchok; Ready For Coordinated Patrolling

New Delhi: The disengagement process between the India and Chinese troops at two key locations Depsang and Demchok is eastern Ladakh was completed today, Indian Army sources told ANI on Wednesday. They further added that both nations will soon start coordinated patrolling in their respective regions.

The development follows an October 21 announcement of an India-China patrolling agreement. The pact ended over four-year of military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"Disengagement between India and China in Desaang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh is completed. Coordinated patrolling is set to start by both sides soon. Ground commanders will continue to hold talks. Exchange of sweets on Diwali is set to happen tomorrow," Army sources said.

India is working to resolve a long-standing border dispute with China, aiming to restore conditions that existed before April 2020, when tensions escalated.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that troops from both countries are currently engaged in activities related to their border agreement.

During a press conference, spokesperson Lin Jian also reported that this process is going well. When asked about troop withdrawals from areas of conflict, Lin stated that both Chinese and Indian forces are actively involved in efforts based on recent agreements, and everything is progressing smoothly.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan. The two leaders expressed their support for the agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.